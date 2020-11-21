New Truist signage, LED lighting added to iconic Uptown tower

The new Truist Bank sign that an iconic tower in Uptown will don is being lifted into place this morning. Multiple blocks around Truist Center in Uptown are closed to traffic during the event.

The sign and new LED building lighting will be officially luminated on Monday, December 7. All four sides will have signage including a Truist logo to the north and south and ‘Truist’ letters to the east and west.

The headquarters, located at 214 N Tryon St., houses Truist Financial Corporation, which was a new name chosen after BB&T acquired SunTrust in a major merger in the banking and financial industry last year. The deal reportedly cost over $28 billion. Truist will also have offices in Atlanta and Winston Salem.

Nearly two miles of LED lighting will be placed and wrapped around the building. Approximately one million LEDs will be added, according to a release from the bank.

