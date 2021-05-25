Truist Field prepares to host ACC Baseball Championship game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The ACC Baseball Championship is headed to Charlotte and fans are getting fired up.

“It’s kind of cool to see it like that again, you know? It’s been a long time coming,” Clemson fan Hunter Allen said.

The best in ACC Baseball are going head to head this weekend for the championship, but organizers are trying to determine just how many fans will show.

FOX 46 tried to get a ballpark estimate on what kind of impact this tournament could have on Charlotte, but the reality is that it’s a tricky thing to predict right now.

“That’s the question. We did have three games of experiences with the Knights right when it was announced that Friday Saturday and Sunday,” Truist Field Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski said. “What we saw was on Saturday, we jumped right up to 6,000 and 6,000 on Sunday.”

The tournament consists of 15 games leading up to the championship.

“Life is getting better,” Rajkowski said. “Everyone just seems to be in a little bit better mood than we were before.”

It might not be the home run Truist Field was hoping for, but they’ll consider this weekend a win either way.

“We’re trying to crunch the numbers, but the reality is that we’re committed to this. We worked with the Regional Visitors Authority and Sports Commission to get this but everyone understands this is not exactly what we hoped for,” said Rajkowski.

Fans and parents say they’re just thrilled to be a part of the action. That includes Eddie and Colleen Teodosio, who came to watch their son play for Clemson.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s been a dream come true for our son because we both went to Clemson. We’re both Clemson grads,” Colleen said.

Time will tell if the ACC Championship is a monetary success, but Charlotte already won some over today.

“I love it,” said Darius Russell, who was visiting the city. “It’s making me want to move here even more because I love going to baseball games.”

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.