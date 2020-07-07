Truck crashes into apartment complex in SW CLT

Fox 46 was on the scene of an accident that involved a pickup truck crashing into an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Tuesday during rush hour.

Fox 46 was the first on scene.

One woman suffered serious injuries and was treated on the scene. CMPD, Medic, and Charlotte fire were among those who responded to the scene.

The incident occurred at Brown Grier Road and Sandy Porter Road.

The right lane was being blocked to traffic and travelers were being encouraged to seek alternate routes as the cleanup and investigation continue.

