CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man working in a tree came into contact with a power line and was electrocuted outside of a southeast Charlotte home Monday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters were called at 9:30 a.m. to a “high-angle rescue” on Alfred Street for the man who was stuck in a tree about 20 feet high.

High-Angle Rescue on Alfred Street (photo by Charlotte Fire Department)

Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore said the man had come into contact with 7200 volts. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to climb down.

Officials said the tree worker was able to climb down under his own power with help from firefighters.

“Right now, he is conscious and alert and is being transported to an area hospital,” Gilmore said. Fire officials said Duke Energy de-energized the power lines to the community until crews were able to get the man down from the tree.