‘Travel and charity.’ Unclaimed $2M lottery ticket has Charlotte abuzz

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For one lucky winner out there, a Christmas miracle came a few days early.

Someone out there is $2 million richer, all stemming from a Powerball ticket bought in Mecklenburg County.

The $2 million winner bought their ticket from the Sam’s Mart at 4235 Providence Road in Charlotte.

The ticket purchased there was the largest prize won nationally in this specific Powerball drawing.

“There are a lot of things you can do with $2 million,” said another Sam’s Mart Manager, Amar Slimani. He manages the store at 527 Providence Road. “We have never had any big jackpot winners in North Carolina. Hopefully, this will give more hope to people to play more.”

Much like those Christmas lists, Powerball players are taking out their tickets and checking them twice.

“I actually did play myself,” Slimani said. “I’ve never seen this big of a jackpot. We’ve seen thousands, but I’ve never seen up to a $1 million winner.”

In this case, the $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. Then, the prize doubled to $2 million because of the added power-play feature.

“That is really cool,” said Frida Par, who was fueling up right outside the Sam’s Mart. “That would be great if I won $2 million.”

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are one in 11.6 million.

“That just shows you can win anywhere,” said Rahsaan Sanders, who was also fueling up outside the Sam’s Mart Tuesday.

This was the first time in six months someone in North Carolina won a $2 million prize.

The $378 million jackpot is still up for grabs. There’s a one in 292 million chance of winning.

The winner of the Powerball drawing has 180 days to claim their prize.