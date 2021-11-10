Traffic on South Blvd. slowly improving as water main improvement project continues toward completion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A step in the right direction when it comes to alleviating a traffic mess along South Boulevard.

After being closed for the past two months, Poindexter Drive has finally reopened at South Boulevard, as crews continue work on a South End Water Main Improvement Project. However, there is still a ways to go.

“No one wants to sit in this,” said JP Smith, who frequents Southend Charlotte.

Traffic on South Boulevard often sits at a standstill as work on the water main improvement project continues.

“It has made a lot of things a lot more difficult,” said Smith. “Trying to find other routes, it’s just tedious.”

According to Charlotte’s Water Department, the project team will move the barrier wall during the week of November 22 in anticipation of Phase 7 of the project.

“This is getting uglier every day,” said Frankie Harris, who frequents South End.

The project’s next phase will begin in early December, starting just north of Poindexter and continuing to the intersection of Remount Road and Ideal Way. That will last about three months.

“It seems like they aren’t making an effort to hurry up,” said Smith. “And it’s inconveniencing the people over here.”

Those living nearby are ready for the project to wrap up and say they do whatever it takes now to just avoid the area altogether.

“I try to avoid this area to tell you the truth,” Harris said.

The next closure at Remount Road and Ideal Way is expected to last about three months until March of 2022.