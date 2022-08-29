CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 Inner Loop is partially closed in the Steele Creek area Monday evening due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to NCDOT.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. on I-485, near Steele Creek Road. Three of the four lanes near Exit 4, NC 160/Steele Creek Road are closed.

The expected impact on traffic is high, according to NCDOT.

Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Significant delays in the area please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. The Charlotte Fire Department

Photo: NCDOT

No word on what caused the tractor-trailer fire at this time or the extent of injuries.

The area is expected to reopen around 6:45 p.m., according to NCDOT. Check back for updates.