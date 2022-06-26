CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One lucky man won $200,000 from his $5 scratch-off Thursday.

Meet Bruce Tipton, the 41-year-old construction worker. He became the first winner of the top prize in the new $5 Carolina Jackpot game.

“I was honestly too scared to drive,” Tipton said. “It took a while before I could stop shaking.”

Courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery

The ticket came from Circle K on Freedom Drive right next to the Freedom Village Shopping Center.

“When I saw a lot of zeroes on there… I knew I won something big,” he said.

Tipton secured his prize from the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he brought home a grand total of $142,021.

He said he wants to use the winnings to help his family members and potentially buy a house that he can fix up himself.

Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.