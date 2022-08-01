CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’ve been around Uptown Charlotte on the weekends, you know some parties can get pretty noisy.

But what happens when the volume gets too loud and police officers don’t have the tools on hand to enforce the city’s noise ordinances?

That’s precisely the issue neighbors in Seversville are dealing with.

On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story. The area is just a few hundred feet away from the Skyline Terrace, a rooftop event space on top of a parking garage.

“It’s amplified up there. It’s concrete, and it just projects that sound all around,” said Seversville resident Nick Tipton. “It’s just really unfortunate. It sounds like every time we’ve contacted local law enforcement to check the noise levels, they just come out and say they can’t do anything about it.”

CMPD tells Queen City News they can enforce the city’s noise ordinance, but officers don’t always have the tools to do so. A spokesperson for the department says they only have about 18-decibel readers for the entire agency, meaning individual officers usually don’t carry them around.

“I can pull out my phone and whip out a decibel reader. If they’re not utilizing current tech, then what are we paying for with our tax dollars?” said Tipton.

According to Charlotte’s noise ordinance, properties must keep their noise level at or below 85 decibels on Friday or Saturday between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., noise must be at or below 60 decibels. The noise measurement must be taken from the property line.

Tipton says he’s used a decibel reader on his phone to measure 85 decibels at 2 a.m. from his porch.

“[Seversville] is all new developed in the last few years, and I think some of the businesses around here just still operate like nobody else is here,” he said.

The managers of Skyline Terrace sent a statement to Queen City News, saying:

“To date, and to our knowledge, Skyline Terrace has only had one event that resulted in two noise complaints. In the many years since this venue has been open, to our knowledge, this is the first time we have received a complaint of this type. We have a proven track record of being a good neighbor and strong community partner. We will continue to work closely with our neighbors, as well as CMPD, to ensure our venue remains in compliance.”