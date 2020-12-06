‘Tis the season: CMPD toy drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CMPD was at the ice skating rink at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday collecting toy donations and cash donations for the ‘Explorers Christmas Project,’ in which Fox 46 is a partner. This is the 46th year of providing some holiday spirit and cheer to those who are less fortunate in our city.

Tara Lane and Fox 46 personalities were on hand along with CMPD to accept toys and donations from a generous public.

One man, a New York Giants fan from Concord, honored his grandson’s 12th birthday by donating a trunk-load of toys to the cause.

