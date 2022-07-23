CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Founder of LittleBricks Charity and TikTok star Russell Cassevah is raising and purchasing over $5,000 worth of LEGO for Levine’s Children’s Hospital Saturday.

Cassevah was in the Charlotte area as BrickFest Live tours the city for the weekend. The event is happening at The Park Expo & Conference Center from July 23-24.

“Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces; our motto is ‘we build big smiles,'” said Cassevah. “That’s what we’re going for.”

Through his TikTok community, which is over 775,000 strong, LittleBricks raised $2,000 for the Charlotte drop-off alone.

“I have goosebumps right now just talking about it,” Cassevah continued.

The LEGOs will be delivered to Levine’s Children’s Hospital on Monday.

“It fills my heart with joy,” Cassevah said, choking up. “It makes me so happy to get to share the stories of all these amazing kids.”