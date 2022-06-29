CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A few hours remain to vote on three pieces of Charlotte art that’ve been entered into a global award.

One of them, called Tribute, is a wall, honoring veterans at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

“In this case, we had five representations of the five branches of the military on the one side with an American flag kind of blowing in the wind,” said artist Simon Donovan.

Donovan says he used powdered-coated steel, laser-cut, and welded together to create something everyone passing through could appreciate.

“It was important to have racial and gender diversity in this piece as well as representing the different branches of the military,” Donovan said.

Donovan is one of a few artists whose work in Charlotte is up for global recognition. Coda Worx wants the public to vote on their favorites, selecting the top 100 design projects integrating art into an interior, architectural or public space.

Tribute is one of three Charlotte pieces.

“The Coda Worx competition is really great because it’s kind of the most central concentrated place where you can be exposed to what’s going on every year,” said artist Brian Howe. He and his partner, Freyja Bardell, created a piece outside CMPD on 5th street.

“For this project, we took on something we’ve never done before,” Howe said, “and that was to create something out of bent, stainless wire.”

The artists scanned the faces of people in our community, including those who are homeless.

“These are the people the police are serving,” Bardell said, “and they kind of wanted to have a piece of art that was bridging the gap between the police and the community.”

All three pieces were made during COVID, creating a whole different set of obstacles.

The third, Gilded Threads, utilizes postcards from the early 1900s found in Charlotte libraries.

Artist Jim Hirschfield told QCN, “If you take that postcard, and you put it in the shelter at that spot and you blow it up, it’s almost as if someone who’s at the bus stop could walk into that glass and go back in time.”

The competition ends before Thursday, so Charlotteans still have a few hours left to vote by clicking here.

Coda Worx plans to announce the winners in August.