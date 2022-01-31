Those who knew and competed with Cheslie Kryst talk pressure of pageantry

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The country, especially North Carolina, is in shock after the sudden death of former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

Authorities confirm the 30-year-old attorney and television host jumped from an apartment building in Midtown Manhattan Sunday.

Kryst was raised in the Charlotte area, having attended high school in Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

Those who knew Kryst say she did it all. They remember her as far more than a beauty queen.

“She was life-changing. She was a go-getter. She will forever influence women all across the country, all across the world,” said Miss North Carolina 1998 Vera Morris.

Kryst’s natural curls, athletic body, and tenure as Miss USA’s oldest winner inspired women all over the world to embrace their true selves.

“I say Cheslie was the epitome of what a queen was. That’s with or without a crown on her head,” said Morris.

Even in her death, she continues to inspire others. This time, it’s inspiring them to start an important conversation about mental health. Jeanna Beasley, Miss South Carolina 2001, used a platform that focused on a topic not often talked about 22 years ago.

“Each Miss America contestant is required to choose a platform or a community service project that she is passionate about, and mine was suicide prevention because my mother committed suicide in September of 1999,” said Beasley.

No one will ever truly know what Kryst’s motivations were, but the pressures of pageantry are something only queens themselves can understand.

“We have a crown on our heads. We are on a pedestal. We are expected to be perfect. What’s so important to realize is that none of us are,” said Beasley.

Her death is a devastating reminder that mental illness doesn’t discriminate.

“It was definitely a wake-up call to me that if it can happen to my mom, if it can happen to a beautiful, talented, intelligent Miss USA, then it can happen to anyone,” said Beasley.

Beasley says one of the most important things people can do is check up on family and friends periodically, even the ones who seem OK.