CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s hope for everybody.

That’s the message coming from one local man in Charlotte, who has turned his life around and is now helping others do the same.

Justin Irby went from leading a life dealing with addiction, to assisting those coming out of recovery.

“I’ve been a daily drinker since age 15,” Irby said. “I’ve been to prison.”

Irby became addicted to methamphetamine about ten years ago.

“It took me to a very dark place,” he said. “December 28, 2018 — I was involved in a drug deal that went bad. It left me on the side of Billy Graham Freeway with 15 fractures in my face and eight bullet holes in my car. That was my bottom.”

It was a rock bottom that completely changed his life.

“I looked at myself and didn’t like who I’d become,” he said. “I had a moment with God. He gave me a choice. He said, ‘continue to live like this and die, or follow me.'”

Everyone has a story, and that moment was the start to changing his story’s ending.

“I felt so much despair,” he said. “I was alone in the world. It took this near-death experience, and God stepping in.”

Justin spent 120 days at the Charlotte Rescue Mission in a program that helped him get clean.

“I want to be the face of recovery,” he said. “I want to show the world that everyone has a shot. Here I am, the worst of the worst, and I’ve recovered.”

He’s been sober for more than three years now.

Justin launched his own construction company called “WIBWIB.” The name represents a biblical reference, standing for “why I believe what I believe.”

“I truly have a calling in this world,” he said. “And it’s this.”

Justin only employs people in recovery.

“I was an IV user for 15 years,” said Federico Alire. “It was my first time in recovery, and I just thought there was no hope.”

Alire is a painter, who helps Justin flip houses for those coming out of recovery, giving them an affordable place to live.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” Alire said. “It’s definitely been a process. Sometimes, I’m still afraid,” he added, of relapsing.

The men work together for Justin’s construction company to fix up homes in the area. They help create affordable housing for those coming out of the same program they once found so much hope, change and redemption in.

“We would like to have a room for everybody that graduates the program,” said Irby.

Right now, he has 26 apartments. 300 people go through the Charlotte Rescue Mission’s program.

“I’ve seen the people move into these apartments,” Alire said. “And I’ve told them what we’ve done, and they can’t believe it. They’re so happy and have a smile on their face– it brings so much meaning to it.”

“It’s an amazing ride,” Irby said. “And it pushes me to try harder every day.”

Every day, every minute, he devotes his own life to helping others change theirs.

“Never give up hope,” he said. “There’s always a chance for change. You just have to be willing to take the first step.”

“You just have to pick yourself up,” Alire added. “You gotta wanna move on. It’s not the end.”

Justin is working on launching his own non-profit, to house more people coming out of recovery.