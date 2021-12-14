The role has changed: Physician’s assistants push for a name change

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Time for a new title.

They’re the person you see if your doctor doesn’t have time.

A PA, or a Physician Assistant.

But, there’s a national push to change their official title, from assistant to associate.

For the last 45 years, Charlotte has been home for 73-year-old Jim Hill.

“This was the county,” said Jim, pointing out his front window. “We were a Matthews address back when we came here in 76.”

While plenty has changed around him, Jim was part of a big change in the Queen City.

“So, we had a lot of family here. I just love the city and I had a great job, being right there in the frontier of the PA profession,” said Jim.

Marlboro County Sheriff, former deputy indicted on assault, battery charges

Jim was the second PA, or Physician Assistant, in the city of Charlotte. He started back in 1976.

“I tell you, after a 42-year career, never once did I ever regret that,” said Jim.

While he’s happily held the title of ‘Physician Assistant,’ there’s a national push to change it to Physician Associate.

“It’s funny you bring that up because when I graduated from the duke pa program, it was called the associate program,” said Jim.

He said, he had that title for the first few years, but it was changed to Physician Associate a while back. He said he understands why some want to change the name because the new title would give some a better understanding of all that they do.

“The role of PA’s has changed some. The associate title would clarify a little better how the PA fits into the team with the physician,” said Jim.

However, not all are in support of the change. Officials with the American Medical Association issued a statement to us, writing that the change would confuse patients more and said it’s part of an attempt to have PA’s start their own practice.

However, Jim said, PA’s and the physicians are a team, and that’s what he’s experienced in North Carolina.

“It won’t make a lot of difference, the name will change, but the role will not change,” said Jim. The North Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants wrote that they’re not that concerned about the name change, but rather they’re working on updating practice laws and other issues.