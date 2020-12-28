The push for change: Here are our top 5 local social justice stories in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In the year 2020, black communities demanded their voices be heard on a local and national level.

Police brutality and criminal justice reform were prominent concerns, with many asking the government to defund the police. The request came after the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Protests in Charlotte were held for more than 30 consecutive days, with some resulting in the destruction of businesses, tear gas being deployed and arrests.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department also enhanced its policies to meet the standards of the “8 Can’t Wait Initiative.”

During this same time, the City of Charlotte wanted to show it appreciated the black community. It followed in the footsteps of the nation’s capital by adding the words, “Black Lives Matter,” on South Tryon Street. The mural would attract people from all over the state and soon other cities would follow suit.

Officials kept the section of the street blocked off to traffic until November 10. The council voted to reopen the section following feedback from the community and business owners in the area.

Protests and words on a street were not the end of the fight for racial equality. The removal of Confederate monuments in North Carolina became a new battle.

Those with deep ties to Confederate veterans fought back and said the statues represent heritage, but people in the black and brown communities said they represented a painful reminder of slavery and racism.

Places like Salisbury removed the “Fame” statue after it sat downtown for a century. However, in Gaston County, officials have yet to find someone to take the statue in front of its county courthouse. Sons of Confederate Veterans declined to take the statue at the last minute. The county is now being sued by the Gaston County NAACP Branch, and several other organizations.

In 2020, North College street became to Tent City.

Lack of affordable housing, resources and the pandemic pushed more folks on the streets.

The tent community grew so much, an eviction notice was served by WB Moore Company, to those living on the unused land.

Some moved just right across the street to the noisy interstate and others searched for a new location.

While some still struggle, the year will close with at least one social justice battle won – the release and pardon of Ronnie Long.

The US Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit found Long’s constitutional rights were violated in 1976 when he was convicted of rape and burglary, by an all-white jury. He maintained his innocence for four decades and gained support from people across the country.

On December 17, Governor Roy Cooper made a surprise announcement and granted Long a Pardon of Innocence.

Long will now be able to receive up to $750,000 for being wrongfully incarcerated for 44 years.

These were FOX 46’s Top 5 Social Justice Stories in 2020.