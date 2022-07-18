CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Christian McCaffrey continues to make a difference off the field.

The Panthers running back donated nine gaming consoles to Levine Children’s hospital Monday.

However, a lot of the credit goes to Logan Hale. The 13-year-old died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The effort is called “The Logan Project.”

Christian McCaffrey is joined by Shaq Thompson and Jeremy Chinn as he donates gaming systems to pediatric patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and fufilking the dream of Logan Hale, who lost his battle with childhood cancer in late 2021. pic.twitter.com/MUyDYc5Wov — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 18, 2022

Hale was buried in McCaffrey’s jersey. This project is named in his honor because he wanted kids who cant hang out with their friends to have a way to do so.

Hale’s legacy will live forever.