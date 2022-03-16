CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “No parking.” It’s not just a sign; it’s a constant struggle in South End.

“It’s the worst,” one woman told Queen City News.

Right now, dense areas close to public transportation, like the light rail, do not have minimum parking requirements. New builds popping up down South Boulevard generally don’t have to provide a certain number of spaces.

“Maybe this area can’t meet the max, but we should at least be able to meet the minimum for the number of people that work in the area and the amount of people that are allowed in the restaurants,” said Brian Vaughn. “They should have a place to park.”

Raleigh city leaders just eliminated the minimum parking requirement entirely. Should Charlotte do the same?

“If they were to eliminate minimum parking, I think that would be really difficult for the way, I believe, our city kind of commutes,” said Torre Mower.

Under the new Unified Development Ordinance, the planning department is proposing a three-tiered approach to parking which will have minimum and maximum requirements based on specific residential, industrial, and commercial districts. Some believe adjusting how many cars are on the roads could spark improvement.

“If you don’t have to build minimum parking requirements because regulation says so, you can build more units. You can build more retail space; you can build more affordable housing,” said Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera.

As Charlotte residents deal with the growing pains of a vibrant city, they’re hopeful these plans will help make it an even more enjoyable place to live.

“You’re always going to have growth,” said Tim Lambert. “You’re either going to have growth or you’re going to die as a community. If you’re not managing the growth at least in some sense, you end up with areas that aren’t livable.”

The Planning Department is still looking for input on its three-tier parking plan. The commenting window closes this Friday. They will then create another draft based on the public’s input and present it in May.