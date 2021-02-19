The clock is ticking: Time is running out for “Tent City” residents to pack up camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County’s 5 p.m. eviction deadline requiring “Tent City” residents to vacant their encampments due to a rat infestation was quickly approaching Friday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health announced on Tuesday that “Tent City” residents had until 5 p.m. on Friday to get out after a massive rat infestation was discovered.

The county says after receiving a complaint regarding the potential health issues back in mid-January, they began working to clean up the site. But they say over the last two weeks, conditions have worsened significantly, and the growing rodent infestation was identified late last week.

“Rodents may transmit disease to humans through direct contact as well as through exposure to a rodent’s feces or urine. The current living environment of the encampment is neither safe nor healthy,” the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Several protesters gathered at the Government center Friday advocating for the residents. One carried a sign saying, “Homes for neighbors, not hotels for strangers.”

Mecklenburg County and City of Charlotte leaders went back and forth Thursday over moving people from “Tent City” to temporary hotels and shelters.

County leaders expressed frustration with the City of Charlotte and law enforcement over how to move the residents and how to enforce the eviction.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Both the city and law enforcement cited a lack of notice and few details of the order as the reason for some miscommunications with the county. County staff and community partners are still working on-site to help more than 180 residents of the encampment learn about their options for shelter.