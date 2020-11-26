Thanksgiving tradition lives on at Charlotte Rescue Mission, despite COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COVID-19 is influencing the way people give back this holiday season. The Charlotte Rescue Mission still served up their annual Thanksgiving meal this year, but in a much different way in hopes of following COVID-19 guidelines while not breaking tradition.

“This is not the Thanksgiving I want. This is not the Thanksgiving anyone wants,’ said Charlotte Rescue Mission President & CEO, Rev. Anthony Marciano II.



Statewide COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people allowed inside the Charlotte Rescue Mission. The Thanksgiving feast was brought outside with grab and go meals.

It’s a drastic change for the organization which usually hosts a fine dining experience on Thanksgiving for hundreds in need.

“This thing has changed several times over the last several weeks as we watched the number of COVID cases that are positive,” said Marciano.



Volunteers helped make the outdoor service a smooth transition. Jeff Matthews has been there every Thanksgiving for more than two decades.

“It’s just a tradition for me. I can’t imagine a holiday without being here,” said Matthews.



Not even COVID-19 could stop the tradition.

“You know there are good things happening and people’s lives are changing,” said Matthews.

Thousands of lives were changed before Thanksgiving Day. More than 7,000 donated frozen turkeys were handed out, exceeding the missions’ goal and expectations.

“This community cares and said I will make a difference even during these tough times. Thank you Charlotte for making this a fabulous Thanksgiving in this craziness of COVID-19,” said Marciano.



The Charlotte Rescue Mission hopes to return to normal Thanksgiving activities next year.

