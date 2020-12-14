2 teens rob 14-year-old at gunpoint in east Charlotte, CMPD says

Two teenagers are facing charges for holding another teen at gunpoint during an attempted robbery, CMPD said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding an armed robbery around 6 p.m. on Sunday near Strawberry Point Drive and Plott Road in east Charlotte.

An initial investigation revealed a 14-year-old was walking along the road when a vehicle stopped and two suspects stepped and engaged the victim in a conversation. One of the suspects pointed a gun and demanded the victims’ belongings, the police report indicated.

CMPD began a search for the vehicle description and located the vehicle about 10 minutes later, they say. They took the two suspects, both teenagers, into custody. While the 17-year-old juvenile male has not been identified, the other suspect has been identified as Jashwin Wilson, 19.

This remains an active investigation.

