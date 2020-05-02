Teen victim from last month’s NE CLT shooting dies

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

A teenage victim who suffered a gunshot wound during a shooting in northeast charlotte last month has died, police say.

Officials say 17-year-old Javion Sanders succumbed to his injuries this past Monday at Atrium Main.

Police arrested and charged another teenager, 16-year-old male who was not identified due to his age, and charged him in connection with Sander’s death.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on April 24 around 1 a.m. near 2700 Catalina Avenue. Sanders was found shot inside a home and was taken to the hospital.

This investigation remains active.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral