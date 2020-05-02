Teen victim from last month’s NE CLT shooting dies

A teenage victim who suffered a gunshot wound during a shooting in northeast charlotte last month has died, police say.

Officials say 17-year-old Javion Sanders succumbed to his injuries this past Monday at Atrium Main.

Police arrested and charged another teenager, 16-year-old male who was not identified due to his age, and charged him in connection with Sander’s death.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on April 24 around 1 a.m. near 2700 Catalina Avenue. Sanders was found shot inside a home and was taken to the hospital.

This investigation remains active.