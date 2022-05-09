CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager who went missing from Atrium Main has been located safely, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a short time after asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Tavon Cole, 19, was last seen on Wednesday, May 4, at Atrium Main Hospital located at 1000 Blythe Blvd in Charlotte. He was wearing a red and black jacket with black shorts and flip-flops.

He was described as 5’11 tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Cole suffers from a cognitive impairment and may not be able to properly care for himself, CMPD said.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts was asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.