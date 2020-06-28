Teen killed in southeast Charlotte car accident

Officers responded to calls around 4 p.m. regarding a collision at the intersection of Idlewild and Drifter Drive.

Four passengers of a vehicle that had struck a tree were taken to the hospital. One of them, Anahy Amancecatl, 14, was pronounced dead shortly after.

An initial investigation showed the car was speeding, and crossed a center line, over-corrected, went airborne, struck a tree, and fell down an embankment. Amancecatl was sitting in the rear, right-side passenger seat.

Michelle Lorenzo, 21, was driving and upon her release from the hospital was interviewed by CMPD. Lorenzo was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving without a license, and speeding.

This remains an active investigation.

