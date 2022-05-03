CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a north Charlotte Wendy’s in April was an employee at the fast-food restaurant, CMPD confirmed with QCN.

On Monday, authorities arrested Khamarin Floyd, 18, for murder in the death of Aveon Baker.

The fatal shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Wendy’s located at 9905 Northlake Centre Pkway in north Charlotte, near the Northlake Mall.

Baker was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation identified Floyd as a suspect, CMPD said. He was interviewed on Saturday by detectives and was subsequently arrested and charged, according to the police report.

Family tells Queen City News that Baker had been working at Wendy’s since he was 16-years-old.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.