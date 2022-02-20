Teen hospitalized after a Friday shooting in north Charlotte has died, police say

Charlotte

by: Jesse Ullmann

Posted: / Updated:

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen boy has died two days after suffering gunshot wounds during an incident in north Charlotte, Charlotte Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Friday near an apartment complex on Mallard Park Drive in north Charlotte. A 15-year-old boy who is not being identified by police due to his age was found suffering gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Meck County Sheriff’s deputy Whyms, injured in shooting, recovering post-surgery

There is no mention of an arrest or a motive in the shooting and this remains an active homicide investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories