Teen hospitalized after a Friday shooting in north Charlotte has died, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen boy has died two days after suffering gunshot wounds during an incident in north Charlotte, Charlotte Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Friday near an apartment complex on Mallard Park Drive in north Charlotte. A 15-year-old boy who is not being identified by police due to his age was found suffering gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

There is no mention of an arrest or a motive in the shooting and this remains an active homicide investigation.