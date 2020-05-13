Taste of Charlotte festival pushed back 4 months due to COVID-19

The Taste of Charlotte Festival, North Carolina’s largest food festival, has been moved from June to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival and the Race to the Taste 5K which were scheduled for June 5-7, 2020 have both been postponed and rescheduled for September.

The event offers more than 100 menu items for sampling from a collection of Charlotte’s hottest restaurants along with a mix of family entertainment, unique shopping, live music, kid’s activities, and a wide array of beer and fine wine.

There is no cost for admission to the Taste of Charlotte Festival.

New Taste of Charlotte Festival 2020 Dates:

Friday, Sept. 18 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Festival owners are working closely with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners and the Health Department to ensure that the festival is safe for all festival attendees, restaurant and sponsor employees, and vendors.