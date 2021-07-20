SWAT standoff near Music Factory ends with an arrest

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A lengthy standoff with SWAT stemming from a domestic incident took place overnight at a residence near the Music Factory and concluded with an arrest, Charlotte Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an incident at a residence not far from the Music Factory around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

A victim told police she was assaulted by Robert Rios, 35, who then fired a gun in earshot of her. Rios locked himself in the residence and a SWAT standoff ensued.

When officers attempted to communicate with the suspect at the front door, he displayed a gun and officers took cover. Rios surrendered to negotiators around 3 a.m. and was taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges including assault and communicating threats.