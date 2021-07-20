SWAT standoff near Music Factory ends with an arrest

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A lengthy standoff with SWAT stemming from a domestic incident took place overnight at a residence near the Music Factory and concluded with an arrest, Charlotte Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an incident at a residence not far from the Music Factory around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

A victim told police she was assaulted by Robert Rios, 35, who then fired a gun in earshot of her. Rios locked himself in the residence and a SWAT standoff ensued.

When officers attempted to communicate with the suspect at the front door, he displayed a gun and officers took cover. Rios surrendered to negotiators around 3 a.m. and was taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges including assault and communicating threats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories