CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT negotiators responded to a home Monday in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Traffic was being diverted and residents were being encouraged to be patient as CMPD works through the situation.

Officers with the Steele Creek Division responded to a ‘subject in crisis’ Monday afternoon near 13900 Lawrence Farm Lane.

CMPD said they were assisting a subject in crisis.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.