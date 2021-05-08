SWAT, CMPD search for shooting suspect in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gunshot wound victim suffered injuries and SWAT was called in to search for the suspect, local authorities said Saturday morning.

CMPD identified the suspect as Michael roach, 41, and consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident Saturday around 3 a.m. near 3500 Kentucky Ave. near I-85 and a few blocks from West Charlotte High School. They arrived to find roach armed with a rifle standing over a victim at a home.

The suspect then moved away from the victim, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was ultimately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition was later upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries.

SWAT was called in to help search for Roach. The public was being encouraged to avoid the area as multiple parts of the neighborhood were being blocked off.

Roach was initially believed to be inside of a residence but it was later determined that he was not at that location and had fled on foot. He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

This is an active investigation and a developing story and we’ll have more details as it comes into the newsroom.