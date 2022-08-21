CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. Medic said one person was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a Showmars parking lot and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what led to the apparent shooting or if there are any charges or arrests. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has not yet responded to requests by Queen City News for more information on the incident.

Queen City News reached out to Showmars for a statement, who said nothing further than that this is an active investigation and the police are continuing to investigate.

Medic said it’s unclear whether or not the shooting occurred inside or outside the Showmars location. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.