Suspects who embezzled $300K from elderly woman with dementia sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three suspects including one woman from Charlotte have been charged and sentenced to prison after embezzling $300,000 in cash and property from an elderly woman with dementia.

Donna Graves was charged with money laundering and wire fraud and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Mint Hill resident Gerald Maxwell, 54, and Elizabeth Williams were also charged and sentenced as co-conspirators.

Harrison will serve three years and was charged with money laundering, fraud, and stolen property. Williams is awaiting sentencing and faces similar charges.

In 2014, Graves and Williams began providing housekeeping services for the victim in the case, an elderly woman with dementia. The woman granted the suspects power of attorney, moved her out of her home, and ultimately defrauded her of money and property including the home she was living in. The suspects stole $300,000 from the victim and depleted her account to where there were no resources available for her health care. She died at a New York nursing care facility.