Suspects who robbed Mr. C’s Soul Food on N. Tryon St. at gunpoint sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men who attempted to rob an eatery near the NoDa neighborhood and shot a victim in the process were sentenced on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney with the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Charlotte residents Deonte Curry, 27, and Trevon Ricks, 26, will serve 10 and 5 years, respectively,

Police responded to calls regarding an attempted robbery around Noon on March 5, 2020, at Mr. C’s Original soul food at 3726 North Tryon Street.

Ricks (left) and Curry (right): CMPD

During the incident, a victim attempted to tackle Curry and suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the chest, and arm.

Detectives also learned that the two men entered the business from the rear, ordered a kitchen employee to get on the ground, and held the owner at gunpoint.

Curry and Ricks both pleaded guilty in September.