CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men charged with the murder of beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples have both been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Authorities said Connor Jr. and Staples shot Scott Brooks as he was going to open the restaurant for the day on December 9, 2019.

Connor Jr. was the first of the two to be arrested in March, 2020. CMPD said Conner Jr. had previously served six years in prison for shooting two people during a home invasion. He was released in September 2019, about two months before Brooks’ deadly shooting.

Staples was arrested for the murder later in November.

The popular burger shop has been around since 1973 and the restaurant was run by Scott Brooks, and his twin brother David.

By pleading not guilty, this murder case is now expected to go to trial.