Suspected impaired man walking along Wilkinson Blvd. killed by car: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspected impaired man who was walking in the roadway on busy Wilkinson Boulevard was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, CMPD said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a pedestrian who was struck while walking along Wilkinson Boulevard Tuesday around 7 p.m.67-year-old Thomas Allison was found suffering from injuries and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

19-year-old Maria Cruz was the driver of the vehicle and remained on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Allison was walking in the roadway and not in a crosswalk. Impairment is suspect for the victim and toxicology results are pending, but impairment is not suspected for the driver, according to the police report.

A DWI Task Force, a major crash unit, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.