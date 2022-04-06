CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man who robbed a Showmars restaurant on Little Rock Road in West Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the suspect entered the restaurant just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, took property from the business and then left on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and dark shoes.

If you have any information that may aid investigators about the suspect’s identity, you’re asked to call 911 or CMPD at (704) 334-1600.