Suspect wanted in University City Blvd. hit-and-run

Charlotte police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a victim fighting for their life.

Officers responded to calls around 9 p.m. on Sunday near 8100 University City Blvd. where a person had been struck by a vehicle. Medic was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been upgraded to critical condition.

An initial investigation showed the victim was attempting to cross the street near a stoplight where there is no pedestrian crossing control device.

CSI, DWI, and Major Crash units were among those on scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored passenger vehicle and may have damage to the front shield window and headlights. Anyone with information should contact police at 704-334-1600.