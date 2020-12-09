Suspect wanted in north Charlotte 7-Eleven robbery

CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect they captured images of on video surveillance.

Officials responded to calls regarding a robbery at a 7-eleven located at 12007 Sam Roper Drive in north Charlotte around 4 a.m. on sunday.

An initial investigation showed the suspect demanded money and said he was armed with a deadly weapon. He is described as a 6’0″ White male wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black bandanna.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

