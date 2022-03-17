Ethan Rivera (File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man suspected in the murder of a CATS bus driver in Uptown last month has been brought back to Charlotte to face charges after he was arrested in Kansas following a multi-state manhunt, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Ethan Rivera, a 41-year-old CATS driver, was shot and killed on February 11, 2022, in what police called a road rage incident.

Arrest warrants identified Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, of Charlotte as the suspect in Rivera’s death.

Authorities said the search for Thavychith turned into a multi-state “manhunt” through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, and Colorado.

Darian Dru Thavychith (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The Shawnee Police Department in Kansas said they responded to calls regarding a wanted person at a gas station around 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

Thavychith was taken into custody without incident.

Thavychith has remained in custody in Kansas until Thursday, March 17, online records show. He was released from the Johnson County KS Jail around 9:30 a.m. Thursday and arrived at the Mecklenburg County Jail just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Queen City News was there as he was escorted into the facility.

Rivera’s family and friends called him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year. Sylvia Rivera described her son saying, “He had a tremendous heart, and he had a tremendous smile and they took all that away from us.”

CMPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.