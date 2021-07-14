Suspect in custody for shooting at a woman in NE Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood on Wednesday, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 11 a.m. near 2300 St. Johns Church Road in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

A female victim was found and told officers she was shot at by a known individual. It’s unclear what her conditions are and CMPD did not state if this was a domestic incident.

Following an initial investigation, officers took someone into custody near The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

None of these individuals have been identified and this remains an active investigation.