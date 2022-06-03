CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect has been arrested in the May murder of an 18-year-old on North Wendover Road near Grayson Park in southeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, 23-year-old Tryshon Herron is facing charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators responded around 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 where they found a man, identified as Jaavion Blackmon, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released information about a motive.

This is a continuing investigation. If you have any information, call CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS.