Suspect arrested in 2019 murder investigation of 21-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in a 2019 northeast Charlotte homicide, officials said on Tuesday.

Treyvon Harris, 22, was arrested and has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Tyshawn Boyd.

CMPD responded to calls near 1200 West Sugar Creek Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, to reports of a shooting. Boyd was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the side of the road and was pronounced dead at Atrium Main a short time later.

CSI, the DA’s office, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

CMPD said Harris was already in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.