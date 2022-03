CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested after detectives identified him based on a similar robbery in Feb., according to CMPD.

Khalil Prater, 26, was apprehended for a robbery at Bank of America on Beatties Ford Road Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say Prater passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.

Prater was also charged for another robbery at a Wells Fargo on Feb. 8.