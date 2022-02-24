CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Supporters of Ukraine gathered in Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte on Thursday.

Thursday’s event began around 4 p.m. on Feb. 24. Those who attended the gathering expressed their disappointment and sadness over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Marianna Mayers, who was at Thursday’s gathering, moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2013.

“This is heartbreaking for me, I think for everyone who is from Ukraine. I would never imagine in my worst nightmare that it was possible,” Mayers said, who still has family living in Ukraine. “It’s such a beautiful and peaceful country. This is just devastating.”

What starting as a gathering of chanting and singing has turned into a march around the park. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/O2FaDIaiG2 — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) February 24, 2022

Mayers said her family back in Ukraine is in shock and didn’t believe “an invasion by Russia was possible.”

“I still was hoping that somehow that it would come down, somehow, but it’s happening and right now they’re in shock. They’re locked in their homes and cannot leave. They’re just waiting,” she said.

On Thursday, President Biden announced a host of additional sanctions to punish Russia for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

The sanctions at a glance:

Aim to cut Russia off from the U.S.’s financial markets.

Freezes assets of major Russian banks.

Will cut off an estimated 50% of Russia’s high tech imports.

Sanctioning specific “Russian elites and family members.”

Deploying additional troops to Germany to support NATO allies.

U.S. will respond to any cyberattacks against U.S. companies.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

The new package of sanctions aims to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets and includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Biden said Thursday.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also announced sweeping export restrictions that would limit Russia’s ability to do business.

New export control measures could halt more than 50% of high-tech imports into Russia and severely limit its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Biden said, it will “strike a blow” to Russia’s aims to modernize its military, its vaunted aerospace industry, its space program, shipping and other industry.

“It’s going to be a cold day for Russia,” Biden said.

Biden also acted to sanction several additional Russian oligarchs and elites, which cuts them off from the U.S. financial system, freezes any assets they hold in the U.S. and blocks their travel to the United States.

In light of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Biden also announced the deployment of additional U.S. troops to Germany to bolster NATO forces.

Some 7,000 service members from the 4th Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are slated to come from Fort Carson in Colorado, a senior defense official told NewsNation.

Biden has made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily. The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s health minister said at least fifty-seven Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more are wounded.