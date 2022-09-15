CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a CMS middle school bus fight Tuesday, according to officials.

The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).

CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident.

In a letter to families, Principal Barone relayed the following message:

“We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment in our schools as well as on our school buses. A fight occurred on bus 402 today, and parents became involved in the incident.

Fighting is disruptive and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority and we ask parents to support our efforts to maintain a safe environment by setting a positive example for their children. CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating this incident.

Please speak to your children about appropriate behavior on the bus and remind them of the serious consequences of their actions. We appreciate your support.“