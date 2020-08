Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden took part in an event to encourage community members to end the senseless killings in the Charlotte metro.

To date, Charlotte police have investigated 71 homicides.

RIGHT NOW: @SugarFreeTalk is here on Beatties Ford Road for a #StoptheViolence procession. Area funeral homes are teaming up to send a message to the people of #Charlotte. They’re frustrated with the alarming murder rate. Full story at 6. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/PM9XNm4eqS — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) August 2, 2020

A procession of hearses along with the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of North Carolina kicked off the Stop the Violence event Sunday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road.

