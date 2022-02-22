CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Inside Watchdog Tactical Tuesday, it was almost business as usual, sort of.

“Some young kids last night decided to try to break into the shop,” said owner, Chris Lawhorne.

Their front door was boarded up, and its frame was dented and shattered on the ground.

“Fortunate for us and Charlotte, we don’t keep any firearms out in our showroom,” Lawhorne said. “We lock everything up every night.”

The crooks didn’t get away with any guns, but other stores in the state can’t say the same.

At Shooters Express in Mount Holly, police say Aidan Bryant stole an AK47. He’s the man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy last weekend. While Bryant remains in the hospital, there are warrants out for his arrest in Scotland County where Wagram Police say he stole two pistols from Midsouth Guns.

“I don’t know if it’s a trend but it’s just kind of what happens. It’s unfortunate that Charlotte’s getting rougher and rougher,” Lawhorne said.

According to the ATF, authorities recovered more than $19,000 firearms in North Carolina in 2020. Charlotte leads the state in gun recovery with almost 3,000 seized in the same year.

Lawhorne says he’s already on high alert as a gun shop owner and is confident with surveillance footage, they’ll find those responsible for trying, unsuccessfully, to steal from them.

“Criminals are always trying to get firearms by nefarious means and the only reason to break into a gun shop is try to supply yourself with guns illegally,” Lawhorne said.