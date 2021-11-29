‘Stay positive, bring the light.’ Hannukah celebration at Ballantyne Jewish Center

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday marks the second night of Hannukah, and the Jewish community continues to celebrate the festival of lights all over the area.

The Ballantyne Jewish Center hosted their eighth annual Hannukah celebration in Stonecrest, and though the traditions of the holiday have been around for hundreds of years, the message has taken on a whole new meaning this year.

“The message of Hannukah is that with a little bit of light, we push away a lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Yisrael Levin. “In a world full of darkness – so much, anywhere, from the outside, from inside – we just want to light that light.”

Rabbi Levin is from Israel. With COVID’s new Omicron variant looming, Israel is one of several countries to close its borders to outside travelers.

“This is another type of darkness that we see. Just coming again, another variant, and everyone is worried. I think what we should do is to stay positive and bring the light,” he said.

Though Mecklenburg County’s positivity rate was higher this time last year, fewer people showed up to the Ballantyne celebration this year. One congregant predicts 450-500 people attended last year’s event, compared to 250-300 this year.

Meyer Farrell believes fear of new variants has led some people to stay home, but he says to still have hundreds of Jews gathered together during a pandemic is nothing short of a Hannukah miracle.

“It means a lot to see members of the community coming together and wanting to be around each other, even with such a hard time going on,” said Farrell.

The crew from the Ballantyne Jewish Center will bring their festival to Waxhaw Tuesday night. They’ll light an additional candle each night of Hannukah, symbolizing adding a little more brightness into the world each day.