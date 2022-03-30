CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – StarMed says it will continue to provide COVID-19 services for uninsured patients despite federal funding coming to an end.

StarMed says it is partnering with NCDHHS and The Blessing foundation for the resources to do this.

Some of the services that will be offered at no cost are the following.

COVID-19 testing – PCR tests and rapid tests are available. Rapid test results are available in about 15 minutes, and PCR test results in about 24-48 hours.

COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots.

Treatments for the virus, including antibody injection therapy, antiviral pill therapy, and pre-exposure prevention with Evusheld.

“Our organization continually works to improve the health of our communities and we particularly care about those who are not insured,” said Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “We have an established partnership with NCDHHS, and combined with The Blessing Foundation, we will continue to offer these important services to uninsured patients. The health of everyone in our community is important to us.”

StarMed said its taking these actions because the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) announced reimbursements will not be provided for the uninsured after April 5th.