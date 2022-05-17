CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The baby formula shortage continues to grow across the U.S.

The impact Is being felt in North Carolina as families face empty shelves across the Charlotte area.

StarMed is no stranger to cars lining their parking lot for hours.

“I’ve been here since 9:30 a.m.,” Magaly Barbour said.

Instead of waiting for Covid tests, these drivers are here for baby formula.

What caused the baby formula shortage?

“It’s been crazy. I have been to Gastonia, I have been to Rock Hill, I have been all over just to find his brand and try to make it work, but it has been limited, I can’t even find it,” Sheonda Wright said.

From car to car, the story is the same; mothers store hopping for days looking for food and finding nothing compatible with their baby’s diet.

“It’s just frightening to know that they ran out of formula and some of the babies are not going to be able to eat,” Oniqua Chisolm said.

Officials at StarMed purchased 1,200 cans of baby formula and are handing them out for free at multiple locations across Charlotte until there is none left.

“We realized yesterday that there was going to be a lot of people that were interested in this. People were trying to line up yesterday, so we actually went out and purchased more from our suppliers, so we had an additional 700 to help more people feed their family,” StarMed Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said.

“By 1 p.m., just one hour after they started distributing the baby formula here on Freedom Drive, about 600 cans were already given out.

“I had to get a specific one because she does have a sensitive stomach, luckily they had it, so I just feel blessed,” Chisolm said.

StarMed ordered the formula from a national medical supplier.

Dr. Piramzadian said the goal is to hold more events in the coming weeks but will depend on if they are able to find more formula.